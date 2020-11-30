11/30/2020: Action-packed end to November

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s quiet and chilly now. Temperatures have dipped below or near freezing for most. Areas to the south of the Capital Region are running on the milder side and are seeing more clouds early this morning. Things will turn more unsettled as we go today.

A powerful system will send clouds then rain our way during the first part of the day. The wind will pick up and temperatures will surge into the mid 50s(!!!) later today.

Rain will arrive from the south by late morning. Areas of heavy rain, even a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as the strong low enters western New York.

The wind will pick up as the rain takes over. Gusts could top 50 mph around the higher terrain. Some of the strongest wind gusts are expected for areas east of the Hudson Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. The strong winds will also mix down through the valley floor. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible this afternoon and evening.

The wind will die down a bit and the steady rain will taper off to showers overnight. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with lows only settling close to 50° in Albany. Meanwhile off to our west, colder air will come into play. Buffalo, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland will start the day with heavy, wet snow.

We aren’t too concerned about snow locally. There will be some wrap around rain showers tomorrow as this mighty low sits and spins over southern Canada. Temperatures will drop off during the day tomorrow. Some spots through the higher terrain could see rain mixing with snowflakes Tuesday afternoon.

This powerful system will still be hanging out in our neck of the woods on Wednesday. A few rain and snow showers are possible during another otherwise chilly day.

The week will end quiet and brisk with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Another storm system is on deck for next weekend. Periods of “chilly” rain are possible Saturday before transitioning to snow showers on Sunday.