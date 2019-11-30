11/30/19: Cold Saturday, big winter storm starts Sunday

Saturday looks cold but clear… enjoy it while it lasts! A big winter storm is poised to bring a foot or more of snow to much of the Capital District.

Saturday morning temperatures got down into the teens and low 20’s for all of us Sunday morning, thanks to clear skies and a cold wind out of the north.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight into Sunday morning, expect lows in the low teens to single digits in the mountains.

That blast of cold will set the stage for a significant winter storm Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Right now, it’s churning overt the Great Plains, but headed our way.

Sunday morning a few snow showers could make it to the Catskills and Southern Berkshires.

This system will steadily move in from the southwest and, by midday, we’ll all be seeing the snow.

Sunday afternoon and evening, we’ll pick up a few quick inches before a lull in the storm overnight. In some spots southeast of Albany, snow could give way to some light sleet or freezing rain.

Throughout the day on Monday, cold air and heavier snow gets pulled back into the region. Everyone, including the southeastern counties, will see on and off snow throughout the day, leading to dangerous travel conditions and significant accumulation.

We’re not out of the woods until Tuesday morning, when the last of the snow will be pushing out of the Greens and Berkshires. Leftover flurries could fly later in the day and into Wednesday.

By the time it’s all said and done, much of the region could see a foot or more of snow. We expect the highest totals over the Catskills. Much of of Greene and Schoharie counties – as well as portions of eastern Delaware, northern Ulster, and western Albany counties – could see upwards of a foot and a half.

Thursday looks cool and quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. Next Friday will bring another chance of snow with showers throughout the day.

Be safe out there! We’ll update the forecast as new data becomes available.