Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A much nicer afternoon with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. It did become a bit breezy with gusts 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Less wind, but also less sunshine is expected through the weekend.

A weak storm system riding along a frontal boundary will throw clouds our way through the weekend with the slightest chance for a shower or two on Saturday. We will keep the clouds with gradual improvements on Sunday with better breaks of sunshine, however, both weekend days will feature near to slightly above average temperatures.

Expect mostly cloudy skies by Saturday morning for the entire area with the chance at a shower or two to the north and west.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon with the slightest chance at a shower or two. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s from their morning lows in the low 40s. It will also be much less windy.

More clouds for Sunday, but later in the day drier air will begin to move into the area. This means a better chance at some sunshine for the middle to later half of Sunday. Temperatures will be very similar to what we see for Saturday.

More clouds and turning breezy for Monday with highs closing in on 60 degrees. Showers will become scattered Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Although Tuesday will not be a washout, have that umbrella handy early in the day, skies should turn partly sunny into the afternoon. Much cooler for the second half of the week with highs back into the 40s beginning on Wednesday and carrying us into the end of next week. Have a great weekend!-Cap & Rob