11/3/21: Chilly with some sun Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Continued with a cool flow off the Great Lakes this afternoon that helped to bring waves of lake effect rain and snow showers through portions of the Capital Region, if it wasn’t raining or snowing we were left with mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure is building in tonight, this will allow the winds to become calm and skies to become clear. Temperatures once again tonight will be back into the 20s for most with a few teens likely in the Adirondacks, especially where there is a little snow pack from last night.

This area of high pressure will be with us the rest of the week and into the weekend and will keep any moisture at bay for at least the next 7-8 days, certainly needed to dry things out after the very wet month of October.

Leftover moisture will still be around for Thursday, but it is looking much drier Thursday afternoon, however we will still become partly sunny through the afternoon. The clouds and the chilly flow will keep our temperatures held mainly in the mid 40s.





Another clear and cool night Thursday night with lows again in the 20s will give way to a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with temperatures a little closer to 50.





Sunshine and milder temperatures hang on into next week as temperatures could likely warm to above normal levels with a chance at 60 degrees by the middle to end of next week. Don’t forget to set those clocks back 1 hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Have a great night and stay warm! -Cap, Tim & Rob