11/3/2019: Most cool and clear, with snow showers north

After a cold start, expect mostly sunny conditions for most of the Capital Region. Despite the quiet weather, we’re still watching flooding concerns in the Mohawk River Valley.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Herkimer, Fulton, and Montgomery counties, as all the rain that fell on Thursday and Friday works is way down rivers creeks and streams. Dams in the area, while not in imminent danger of failure, are being inspected to make sure they’re capable of handling all the water.

Expect temperatures to rise to the low 50’s this afternoon in Albany and surrounding areas, with mid to upper 40’s in the hilltowns.

While most will stay nice and sunny, the Adirondacks could see a few lake-effect snow showers. In the News10 viewing area, impacts will be minimal. Closer to Lake Ontario, however, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

Overnight, we’ll all cool down. Expect temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s, with lows near 30 in Albany proper.

Tomorrow will be dry, but you can expect highs in the 40s with more clouds ahead of the next weather system.

Tuesday will bring on and off showers to the region. Rain should be light and we’re not expecting much in the way of rainfall total.

Wednesday looks clear and cool with highs in the 40’s. Thursday and into Friday morning, we’ll see a messy system that will bring us rain at fist. As temperatures plummet into the 20’s Thursday night, expect a changeover to snow through Friday morning. The rest of the day Friday looks cloudy with highs in the 30’s. Saturday looks even cooler, with morning lows around 20 in Albany and in the teens outside of town. Stay warm!