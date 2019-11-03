11/3/19: Milder to start the work week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cool afternoon to finish out the weekend, highs were very typical for the beginning on November, some of us even saw a few snow showers and flurries. We will be slightly warmer for Monday as the winds shift to the south and a warm front begins to push in.

High pressure tried to nose in this afternoon which brought us some sunshine through late morning/ early afternoon. However, Lake effect clouds won out.

This high pressure will push east tonight which will give us more of a southerly flow in wind as we go into the new work week. At the same time a warm front will push in as well. Start off your Monday it will be another frigid one with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30, however we should start with some sunshine.

As we progress through the afternoon, that frontal boundary that I mentioned will begin to impact us with an increase in clouds later in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.

Right now, all indications are that we should remain dry, however, some of us may see a quick sprinkle late in the day on Monday. That will change as we go into Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A system dropping out of Manitoba Canada will bring the potential for scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. It does NOT look like a washout, however, the chance for showers through the day will be high.

By mid afternoon the cold front will be working in from the west, this could bring a line of rain or a quick heavy downpour as the front quickly works to the east. Behind this front, we will get another shot of some chilly air.

Wednesday looks nice but cool. Thursday into Friday could become interesting. There is still some discrepancy with the weather models as to exactly what happens, but it does look likely that Thursday may start as rain, but transition to a wintry mix into the night. Snow showers could linger through Friday afternoon as we are only expecting highs to reach the mid 30’s! During this time period it will also be quite breezy, so wind chill temperatures will easily drop into the 20’s. We remain chilly through about Saturday then temperatures moderate a little back to the mid 40’s by next Sunday.

Have a great week!

-Rob