Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another chilly day this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s. Less wind, but with limited sunshine, it certainly felt chilly. Temperatures look to moderate a bit, closer to average levels by Thursday.

High pressure to our south will begin to bring in a southerly flow overnight tonight, but more so on Thursday. This is going to push in slightly milder air for Thursday and with some sunshine and light winds it will feel rather nice.

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it, because it looks like we won’t see too much of it through the weekend as we get ready for a more active pattern as we kick off December. Our first storm system comes in on Friday with rain, there are indications for weak systems for Saturday and Sunday with the potentially for a larger system for early next week, more on that down below.

Thursday morning will start out frosty with temperatures in the low to mid 20s, but grab the sunglasses because skies look to be partly sunny with increasingly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Quiet weather with perhaps a little breeze from time to time on Thursday which will help to boost our temperatures into the low to mid 40s, a little closer to average for late November. Folks to the north may remain in the 30s to near 40 thanks to a recent snow pack from the lake effect snow over the last few days.

Friday may start with some sunshine, and temperatures will not be quite as chilly as they have been over the last several nights.

Skies will quickly cloud up into the late morning and early afternoon with rain showers arriving by the mid to late afternoon. While I think most will remain rain there is a chance some could see some snow mixing in, mainly in the higher terrain. Temperatures look to reach the low to mid 40s before the rain arrives and may actually drop a few degrees after the rain begins.

We will be remaining unsettled through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with a passing rain or mountain snow shower. More clouds for Sunday with a slightly higher threat for a few rain or mountain snow showers. Temperatures both of these days will likely reach the mid 40s.

That brings us to early next week. All the models we look at are hinting at the potential of a bigger storm system, however, they diverge greatly on exactly where this storm will be. Some show all snow, others show a rain to snow event and even still others show absolutely nothing happening. Right now we are going to lean on a wintry mix likely with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, this will likely change over the coming days, so be sure to check back for updates.

One thing the models agree on is colder air once again flowing into the northeast into the middle of next week with highs back into the mid to upper 30s with relatively dry weather. Have a great night! -Rob