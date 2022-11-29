Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a quiet afternoon today, unfortunately the clouds were stubborn and just never broke for any sunshine this afternoon. But I hope you took the time to tie down and loose objects outside because will become very gusty through Wednesday.

Our storm system for Wednesday will be tracking into the Great Lakes. With a track like this we expect a surge of warm air for Wednesday, but it will also be accompanied by the gusty winds and rain arriving by early afternoon.

A strong cold front will swing through during the evening on Wednesday. This will abruptly shift the winds to the west and temperatures will fall. This will allow for any rain to change to snow, mainly in the higher elevations mainly above 1000 feet. Winds will remain gusty Wednesday night from the west with gusts close to 50 mph.

Because of the wind threat there has been a wind advisory posted which begins at 9am on Wednesday and continues through 5pm on Thursday. Winds will initially be from the south, sustained 20-30 mph with gusts to 50, but behind the front it will shift to the west.

Futurecast shows that tomorrow morning we will start quiet but mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a stray shower, but most will start the day dry.

Steady rain will arrive through the afternoon, with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midday.

The cold front will be arriving between 4-7pm from west to east. This will bring a drop to the temperatures and a shift in the winds. Before the front gets here, temperatures will be mild with many reaching the low to mid 50s.

As the front moves through there could be even stronger winds with any thunderstorms that develop, likely seeing isolated wind gusts of 50mph+. Colder air rushes into the Capital Region behind this front and will change rain to wet snow, mainly in the Adirondacks, but could also be possible in the higher elevations of southern Vermont and the Northern Berkshires. With the gusty west wind a band of lake effect from Lake Erie will likely be making it all the way into the Berkshires Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon the winds shift a little more to the northwest which will likely push a band of lake effect snow off from Lake Ontario through the Mohawk Valley.

Most will only see a coating, if anything, but some could pick up 1-2″ of snow from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Mainly just south of the Mohawk Valley into the Capital Region and northern Berkshires. There could be some upslope snow developing which would also bring 1-2″ of snow for the spine of the Green Mountains and the northern Berkshires. Higher amounts of snow will be likely just downwind of Lake Ontario into the Tug Hill where 6-12″+ will be likely.

Winds ease up Thursday night into Friday, temperatures will be rather seasonable. But another strong storm system moves in on Saturday with clouds, more rain and wind. Drying out for Sunday, but we look to turn a bit unsettled early next week with temperatures in the mid 40s with the threat for rain on both Monday and Tuesday. Have a great night! -Rob