11/29/21: More chill and Flakes for Some Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

In the wake of the weak disturbance that moved through Sunday evening we continued to see a very chilly flow of air into the northeast. That, along with high pressure to the north will continue the chilly feel through the night as temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and low 20s for most.

We do have a weak disturbance that is approaching the Great Lakes tonight. We will watch for light snow showers and flurries Tuesday afternoon, mainly west of the Hudson Valley. Accumulations look to remain on the lighter side with perhaps a coating to a half an inch for some. Temperatures will also remain on the cool side, more typical for the end of December with highs once again in the low to mid 30s.





High pressure moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, this will bring partly sunny skies and moderating temperatures as we start to see a return flow from the south southwest on the back side of high pressure. Temperatures will still be below normal, but it will be likely to see highs reach the low 40s.





Futurecast shows a quiet start to Tuesday with a few breaks of sunshine to start the day off. We will remain quiet and dry as well.

By the afternoon the snow shower activity will be approaching, mainly for areas south and west of Albany into the Catskills and Mohawk Valley.

Another impulse of energy will drop in from the north Tuesday evening and for the first part of the overnight that will bring the chance for snow showers and flurries for those of you north and west of Albany. Again, accumulations with this should also remain very minimal.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday, however, it is short lived. Partly sunny skies during the afternoon will give way to increasing clouds in the evening ahead of our next weather maker that does look to bring perhaps some snow showers Thursday morning.





This will then switch to rain as temperatures rise Thursday afternoon into the low 40s. Behind that, winds will whip Thursday night and Friday as cooler air is once again ushered in for the weekend. Snow showers likely for Saturday, quiet for Sunday, but we do need to watch for a storm potential on Monday, right now it appears we could see a snow to rain event, but the details will continue to be worked out over the coming days. Have a great night and stay warm! -Tim & Rob