The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! We’re off to an awfully chilly start out there. While temperatures are in the 20’s for most, it feels more like the teens with the wind chill effect factored in!

A bit of lake effect snow continues this morning, mainly west of our region along the shores of Lake Ontario and into the western Mohawk Valley. Anything that makes it as far as the News10 viewing area will be light and not lead to much in the way of accumulation. The afternoon looks cold with more clouds than sun, but not as windy as yesterday.

Tonight looks a bit more seasonable, with lows in the mid 20’s more in line with our averages for the end of November. Expect some clearing and relatively light winds.

Finally trending more mild for Thursday and beyond! Highs will be in the 40’s for just about everybody. Partly cloudy skies and dry weather make for an awfully nice day (by the standards of this time of year, at least…)

Our next weather system arrives during the second half of Friday, bringing mainly rain to the valleys with temperatures staying above freezing. It could be a different story in the higher terrain, though – the mountains could stay cold enough to get snow instead.

Passing, lighter showers for Saturday before another more substantial round of rain and mountain snow on Sunday. Then we’re drying out with highs in the 40’s for both Monday and Tuesday.