11/29/2021: Festive flurries to begin the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Hopefully you had wonderful Thanksgiving, and enjoy the festive flakes over the weekend. There is a little more snow where that came from early this week.

Better late than never for the first snowfall. Albany reported the first flakes of the season on Friday. This is the second latest occurrence on record; missing the latest occurrence on record by one day. Over the past three days the Capital City has picked up nearly an inch and a half of snow. A far cry from spots in the Taconics and Green Mountains where up to a foot of snow fell on Friday.

Neighborhood roads may be slick or snow-covered as you set out this morning. Isolated snow showers and clusters of flurries are popping up on the radar. This activity could quickly dust or coat untreated surfaces.

A weak disturbance will kick off a few more “festive flurries” or a light snow shower. No additional accumulation is expected. There will be hints of sunshine, but temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs only in the 30s.

Clearing during the first part of night will lead to a quick temperature drop. Lows will settle into the teens for most by wake up on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rebound back into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Another weak and swift system will pass late-day. A few more snow showers are possible with little to no accumulation.

While November ends ono a cold note, December will be off to a milder start. Temperatures will climb into the 40s through mid-week. Another system, the third of the week, arrives Thursday. There looks to be a brief period of rain and snow before changing to a cold rain. It will also turn windy. Things will chill back down into the weekend.

The pattern looks to stay active into the first full week of December. There is the possibility of a more significant storm coming our way. Stay tuned.