11/29/19: Nice Start to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

As we kick off the weekend, it will certainly be chilly, but we should see a fair amount of sunshine. However, that will come to an end heading through the day on Sunday as a winter storm will be approaching the region with the potential for significant snow accumulations through Monday.

Winter Storm Watch goes into effect 7am Sunday morning and lasts through 7pm Monday night… A long duration event…

Here is the setup, we have high pressure situated to our north which is helping to draw in colder air from Canada, this will set the stage for a mostly snow event with the potential for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in at times, mainly south of I-90.

Our storm system is taking shape out west over Colorado this evening and will be moving through the middle of the country through Saturday afternoon.

The good news is that Saturday will be quiet locally. The first half of Sunday looks quiet as well as clouds increase ahead of the system and it looks like snow will begin to develop between noon and 3pm Sunday from southwest to northeast.

Now, this storm will likely be in 2 parts. As the storm system tracks east a secondary low will be developing along the coast around the Delmarva Peninsula. During this time, Sunday night into early Monday morning, our precipitation looks to ease up just a little bit.

Before we get that lull in precipitation, many of us will be seeing a good 3-6″ by Sunday night… Then the precipitation gets going again through Monday morning, but especially through Monday afternoon where we could be dealing with period of heavy snow.

It’s too soon to say exactly where the heaviest of the snow will fall, due to the uncertainty where banding will setup, however, it does look likely that many of us will be close to a foot of snow when all is said and done with pockets of up to 16″+… We of course will continue to monitor the data and update you with the latest information through Saturday afternoon.

Beyond this storm system we look to remain cold through much of the upcoming week with moderating temperatures back to near 40 by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob