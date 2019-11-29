11/29/19: Big weekend chill, winter storm moves in Sunday

Bundle up! The holiday weekend cool down has begun. Friday morning temperatures are running around 15 degrees cooler than they were on Thanksgiving morning. Most are waking up to the 20’s.

It’s all thanks to high pressure over Canada that’s pushing cold air in from the north.

High temperatures this afternoon will be just below average for most. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30’s for most, with low 40’s possible in Albany.

Overnight, the chill continues with even colder temperatures. Lows will be in the teens for most.

In the Adirondacks, single digits are possible for some!

With that cold of a start, you can only get so warm in the afternoon. Even with lots of sunshine, Saturday’s highs will only get to the upper 30’s.

Things change in a big way on Sunday. A big system moving in from our southwest will bring snow starting in the afternoon.

While a brief changeover to rain or wintry mix is possible south of Albany overnight and into Monday, most should be cold enough to support snow for most of the storm… it won’t move out completely until Tuesday morning.

While it’s still too early for specific snow total forecasts for specific locations, we’re confident that at least a few inches of snow could fall for most of the region. Behind this system, we expect clouds, dry weather, and temperatures in the 30’s for the middle of next week.