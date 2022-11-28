Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a seasonable afternoon with some sunshine and a bit of a breeze at times for the start of the work week. We are expecting more sunshine, but cooler, more seasonable temperatures for Tuesday.

High pressure is building in overnight tonight which will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s for most. Unfortunately, even with sunshine on Tuesday temperatures don’t rebound that high with temperatures likely only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next storm system will be moving in on Wednesday. Not only will it bring rain, but it will also be accompanied by strong wind gusts Wednesday afternoon and evening. When the cold front passes, there could even be a few rumbles of thunder.

Tuesday is rather tranquil, with more sunshine and temperatures much more typical for the end of November with most in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We will cloud up ahead of our next system by Wednesday morning, but we will remain dry through about midday. Temperatures will warm quite nicely into the upper 40s to mid 50s, but again it will become rather gusty.

Rain will be here by late afternoon on Wednesday. As the front moves through early evening we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder as temperatures look to crash Wednesday night. Some of the rain may end as some wet snow in the higher elevations Wednesday night. Winds will become a concern as well with gusts likely 40-50 mph late afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Cool and windy for Thursday with partly sunny skies and snow showers and flurries mainly north and west of Albany. This snow could pile up into Thursday night for the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks with a foot or more of snow possible in the persistent lake effect snow bands. Remaining cool with sunshine and less wind for Friday, another warm-up with rain for Saturday with highs near 50. Cooler to end the weekend and into early next week with the chance at more showers Monday. Have a great night! -Rob