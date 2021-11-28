11/28/21: Chilly Air to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly day across the Capital Region today with on and off snow flurries and showers, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. Weak “clipper” system will be moving through for tonight so expect snow showers to continue, especially I-90 north through the night into early Monday morning. Light accumulations are expected, with most picking up perhaps an inch or 2 with 2-4″ possible through portions of the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks.





High pressure will be building in from the north and as the storm system gets a little wound up off the coast we will see a north northwest wind develop Monday afternoon, this will pull in cooler air. So another cool raw afternoon expected for Monday with highs once again mainly in the low to mid 30s. However, with any luck, we should see some breaks of sunshine late in the day. Aside from a few passing flurries, most of the day will end up dry.





Our next clipper system is already dropping in out of Alberta Canada and is set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon and evening which will bring another round of very light snow showers and flurries and right now, not looking like much if any accumulation from that.

Tuesday will be another chilly afternoon with mostly cloudy skies again and passing snow showers and flurries. Highs will once again struggle to get into the low to mid 30s for most.

Skies look to turn partly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures a bit milder as well back into the upper 30s and low 40s for most and it does look to remain dry. Another more potent system will be approaching for late Wednesday night and into Thursday. The exact timing is uncertain, however, it does look like we see a boost in our temperatures for Thursday, potentially in the mid 40s before rain moves in which could change to snow in the evening. Behind that another blast of cooler air for the end of the week and into next weekend with perhaps snow showers again on Saturday. Have a great week, stay warm! -Rob