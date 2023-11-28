The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Conditions are just right for more lake effect snow. The focus of the heaviest snow will shift from western New York to the Tug Hill and western Adirondacks today. Even parts of the News10 area will get in on the action.

No issues as you head out the door this morning. Parts of the Capital District did see a few light snow showers overnight. Accumulations are a skiff at best, but sidewalks might be a little slippery. Scattered lake effect snow showers will arrive after lunchtime. At the same time the wind will pick up, which will further hamper visibility. Be on the lookout for changing conditions during your ride home this evening.

Snow will fade tonight with skies going partly to mostly cloudy. It will stay cold and windy with wind chills settling into the single digits and teens.

Passing flurries and snow showers can’t be ruled out again tomorrow. Most of the snow will be confined to the Adirondacks Park. Total accumulations could top a foot, possibly closer to two feet around the Tug Hill and western Adirondacks. Closer to the Capital District, accumulations will be under an inch for most. Hilly spots and the higher terrain in western New England could pick up a few inches through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly recover to close out the week. The next storm will usher in rain and mountain snow to begin December. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.