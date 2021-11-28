11/28/2021: Light snow through Monday AM, a couple inches possible

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Buckle up for another chilly one! Temps will climb only into the mid 30’s this afternoon, while rounds of light snow will lead to modest totals by Monday morning.

Most activity this morning will be along and south of Interstate 90, and will result in only about a coating to a half inch of snow. This evening, however, another quick moving system will lead to rounds of on and off snow for the entire region.

From Albany and south into the Mid Hudson Valley, don’t expect much more than an inch. Most everywhere else in the News10 viewing area has a chance to see 2 or 3 inches.

Snow ends Monday morning, and we will clear out for a bright but chilly afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30’s. Tuesday and Wednesday could feature Lake Effect snow in the Adirondacks, but quieter weather for the rest of the region, with temperatures slowly warming to the 40 degree mark by mid-week.

The next system arrives Thursday, and should produce mostly rain for the Capital District. Wintry mix or snow is more likely in the hills and mountains. More shower activity is possible into the beginning of the weekend, with cooler temps spelling higher chances for snow.