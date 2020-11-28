11/28/2020: Quiet weekend ahead, then a powerful system arrives Monday

After a few showers this morning, skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the upper 40’s by Saturday afternoon.

With more clarity to the skies and calmer winds overnight, temperatures will fall a bit further than they have in the past couple nights. Expect lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will again wind up in the upper 40’s despite the colder start. The day looks to be exceptionally sunny, and all around great by late-November standards.

The nice weather can’t last forever… by Monday afternoon, an approaching storm system will bring steady and, at times, heavy rain. Winds could also pick up, with gusts topping 30 miles per hour. Much of the area could see 1-2″ of rain.

Showers and blustery conditions stick around for Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, it could get cold enough to see a few leftover snow showers. Later in the day, lake effect snow showers are possible for the Adirondacks and other points west of Albany.



Enjoy the quiet weekend weather while it lasts!



-Matt