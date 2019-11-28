11/28/19: Cool & windy for Thanksgiving, snow likely on Sunday…

Happy Turkey Day! A few showers are possible this morning, but most of the day looks dry, cloudy, and a bit windy.

Temperatures are in the mid 40’s across the region. It’s damp now, but breezy conditions with gusts around 30 miles per hour throughout the day will help us dry out by the afternoon.

It’s even windier downstate, with gusts of 40+ at JFK International Airport. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the winds over Downtown New York City, as strong gusts could prevent the balloons from being flown at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Back in the Capital Region, highs will get into the low to mid 40’s this afternoon. Not the coldest day, but with the constant winds you’ll definitely need the jacket.

Overnight, we’ll see the start of a cooling trend. If you’ll be out in line for the Black Friday deals, expect temperatures in the mid 20’s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as they were during the day, but they’ll still be enough to make it feel 4 or 5 degrees cooler than it actually is. Bundle up!

Tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to hit 40, with most of the day spent in the 40’s. Expect a return to sunny skies.

Even colder weather is on tap for the weekend, as high pressure works its way in from Canada. This will bring morning low temperatures in the teens on Saturday and Sunday.

A system that’s strengthening over the western half of the country will get to us on Sunday and into Monday… and it will likely bring us shovel-able, plow-able snow! While it’s still a bit too early to forecast exact totals and/or impacts, confidence is increasing that all tof the Capital Region will get in on the action.

Snow could stick around for most of the day Monday, though it will likely change over to rain south and east of Albany as temperatures warm. A few leftover flurries could linger into mid-week.

Stay tuned! We’ll have a more detailed forecast for that Sunday system when more data becomes available.