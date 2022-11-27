Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It turned into a wet end to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s for most. This area of low pressure will continue to move through overnight and take the steady rain to our north and east, we will be left with scattered showers throughout the night.

High pressure will be building in from the north on Monday. This will push a cold front southward which will hold our temperatures steady during the afternoon on Monday or perhaps even allow them to drop a bit. It will turn a bit breezy again, especially during the first half of the day with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. This will bring a quick shot of cooler air for Monday, but it will be felt more on Tuesday as temperatures likely will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next system is already taking shape. This is now in western Canada and is set to move through the Great Lakes on Wednesday. Ahead of this system we will likely see gusty winds from the south which will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, but rain will be arriving in the afternoon and evening with a strong cold front. We keep the gusty winds on Thursday and temperatures will once again run in the upper 30s to low 40s. Can’t rule out a few snow showers either.

Futurecast shows that by Monday morning we will likely start out with the clouds. Can’t rule out a leftover shower, but most of us will start the day dry.

We do turn partly sunny in the afternoon and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, rather seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday with high pressure in control we do expect more in the way of sunshine. However, after a chilly start in the 20s we will struggle to get out of the upper 30s and low 40s. Not expecting a lot of wind on Tuesday, so at least it wont feel as cold.

Still cool with partly sunny skies for Friday, another round of showers comes in on Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We do look to dry out for the second half of next weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s along with some sunshine. Have a great week! -Rob