11/27/21: Light snow to end the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Chilly, breezy afternoon to start the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. We were also dry. A weak disturbance will be moving through tonight, this will bring snow showers for some, mainly south of I-90, accumulations will be light, only amounting to a coating to an inch or two mainly south and west of Albany. Those of you nearer to I-90 may get a coating to a half an inch through Sunday morning.

During the day on Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies, less wind and temperature below seasonal average with highs mainly in the mid 30s once again. There could be a few lingering snow showers through mid morning, but should not amount to too much.

Snow showers will likely begin to move back in by the evening, mainly after sunset. This will allow for some accumulations, even in the valley locations overnight into Monday morning, however, accumulations look to remain generally between 1-2″ or so.

The snow should begin to taper off by Monday morning and skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle once again, expecting highs only in the mid 30s through the afternoon.

Another weak disturbance looks to quickly move through on Tuesday which could bring scattered snow showers, right now accumulations look limited, but there could be another coating to an inch or two during the day on Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, our temperatures really start to “heat up”. Highs on Wednesday will be back into the low 40s, and we will likely be in the mid 40s by Thursday, however, that comes with a price. Expect mostly cloudy skies with wind and rain likely later in the day on Thursday with falling temperatures as a cold front moves through. That front will likely put us back close to where we should be for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 with perhaps a few snow showers next Saturday. Stay warm! -Rob