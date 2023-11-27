The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Last night’s steady rain and snow has ended. Roads will remain wet or slushy during the morning commute. Be on the lookout for slick spots as temperatures hover in the low and mid 30s.

Conditions will improve throughout the day. Skies will trend partly sunny with temperatures getting a boost into the mid and upper 40s. The wind is about the pick up.

A cold outbreak blows in and set up a hefty lake effect snow event. Lake effect snow warnings and winter weather advisories are posted for the Tug Hill Plateau, central New York, and the western Adirondacks. Snow totals could top a foot through Wednesday morning in these areas.

The lake effect snow kicks off tonight. Strong winds will extend the bands across the Adirondack Park, North Country, and parts of Vermont during the day tomorrow. A slight wind shift from due west to north-northwest will push the snow bands into the Mohawk Valley and even the Capital District. The hilly terrain to the west of Albany could pick up an inch or two of accumulation. Similar amount are possible in the Berkshires and southern Vermont.

Temperatures will turn more seasonable during the second half of the week. December will begin with a little more rain and mountain snow. The upcoming weekend should stay dry with a festive chill.