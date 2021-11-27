11/27/2021: Cold and windy today, then another chance for snow…

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast update from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Who’s feeling festive today? After the first big snowfall of the season for many of us, it’s a very wintry scene across much of the News10 viewing area this morning.

Highest totals were in the high terrain east of Albany. Parts of Austerlitz in Columbia County saw over a foot of snow! Meanwhile, the Albany Airport only saw 1.7″ – a less impressive report, and one that came very much behind schedule. It was the latest first measurable snowfall of the season since the late 1800’s. For perspective, last year’s first snowfall was the day before Halloween!

The system that brought the snow is zipping out to sea and away from us. High pressure will build in from the south, providing a brief lull in the active weather. We will be chilly and blustery, but we get a break from the snow… for a day or so!

Temperatures will warm only into the mid 30’s for Albany and surrounding towns. The higher terrain, where all the snow fell, may not get quite as warm. Still, any time spent above freezing will lead to a bit of snowmelt. With temps falling back into the teens and 20’s overnight, refreeze could lead to black ice and slippery spots. Be safe!

The next system moves in as the sun’s beginning to set on Sunday, bringing intermittent snow showers throughout the course of the night. While it won’t be a blockbuster snowstorm, chances are a bit higher for more accumulation in the valleys this time around. Expect 1-3″ or so for most.

We then have a longer spell of dry weather, beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through midweek. Highs will approach 40 again for Wednesday.

Thursday could then feature rain or snow showers, with more rain showers again on Friday.