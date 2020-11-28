11/27/20: More Clouds to Start the Weekend

Latest forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cloudy afternoon once again today, a few of us even saw a few light showers this afternoon and evening. For Saturday it is looking like much of the same with temperatures in the 40’s to near 50 with a passing shower or two through the afternoon.

A weak cold front will be dropping in for Saturday morning, this could setoff a few showers during the morning hours. However, winds will then shift northwest and there is the chance at a few showers in the afternoon off of Lake Ontario, especially west of Albany.

There is a disturbance along the Gulf Coast right now that will be pushed out to sea thanks to our cold front pushing in tomorrow, so not expecting widespread wet weather during the weekend hours.

In fact, high pressure will build in on Sunday and that will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees again. Enjoy it, because we will be in for an extended period of unsettled weather through next week.

Our next disturbance is already taking shape near the border of Arizona and New Mexico. This will be diving south towards the Gulf tomorrow, picking up moisture and then it will be riding along the Appalachian mountains towards the northeast.

This storm system will intensify as it approaches us here in the northeast. Based on the track it will likely take we will remain on the warm side of things initially with heavy rain possible and gusty winds. Colder air will try to get drawn in as it slowly pulls away towards the middle of the week so there is potential some of us could see some wintry weather before the week is through.

We will try and clear out and quiet down for the second half of the week, however, there is still potential for another storm system at the end of the week into next weekend, we will continue to watch this and monitor the trends as the weekend progresses and we get into early next week. Have a great weekend! -Rob