11/27/19: Mostly Cloudy & Mild Day-PM Showers

Tuesday was November perfection with a “bonus” sunny & warm day at 58°. Today will be a mostly cloudy day with mild temperatures near 50° before showers return later this afternoon and evening.

Showers can push in as early as Noon-1 PM but most of the rain is by the mid to late afternoon-evening.

Overnight rain showers in the Valley will keep roads wet but watch for mixing and snow in high spots if you’re traveling overnight.

We’re drying by 7-8 AM but expect a windy & cold morning if you’re running in the Turkey Trot!

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy as we dry out with some some late day sunshine possible? Winds will continue gusting overnight to be at their strongest Thursday morning. Gusts tonight near 30 mph can reach 40-45 mph tomorrow AM-Midday.

Shoppers will need to bundle up for Black Friday & Small Business Saturday! It’ll be bright, brisk & dry before we track that mess of rain, sleet & snow Sunday into Monday. It’s still WAY too early to talk numbers and exact timing but it’s looking like we’ll have to watch closely for the arrival in the afternoon Sunday through early Monday?