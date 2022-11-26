Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Sunshine is expected this afternoon with the gusty winds subsiding through the second half of the day. With the sunshine, expect temperatures to warm nicely into the upper 40s and mid 50s!

High pressure to our south will be sliding east, this will allow our winds to ease up but also provide us with lots of sunshine!

High pressure will move out of the way overnight and this will allow clouds to move back into the area late tonight into Sunday morning. While Sunday will still be rather mild, we will be waiting for rain to arrive through the afternoon and into the evening as our next storm system moves in from the southwest.

Futurecast shows the abundant sunshine expected for today, which will make the start of the weekend absolutely spectacular!

Clouds ahead of our next system will be on the increase overnight, this will keep temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30s for the start of Sunday. We do remain dry overnight and into Sunday morning.

Rain will likely develop into the early afternoon on Sunday and continue into the evening. Temperatures will depend on the timing of the rain, if it comes in a little quicker than expected then temperatures will be slightly cooler, and if it comes in a bit later, temperatures would be a touch warmer. However, it is looking like most will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s before the rain arrives.

The rain could be heavy at times, but may let up a touch Sunday night into Monday morning. Some wrap around rainfall is likely Monday morning with winds picking up into the afternoon, but it looks like we will dry out for the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s. Cool day with some sunshine for Tuesday, back near 50 with rain on Wednesday. Our next shot of colder air arrives behind the system on Wednesday with highs on Thursday only in the 30s to low 40s, it will be windy with a few snow showers possible through the afternoon. Have a great day! -Rob