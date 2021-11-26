11/26/2021: Now it’s time for winter

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. Now on this day after Thanksgiving we are speeding ahead to winter. We are tracking rain, snow, wind, and noticeably colder temperatures today.

Precipitation will become widespread by sunrise, falling as rain and mix of rain and snow in the mountains. A cold front and noticeably colder air isn’t too far behind. The transition to snow and/or sleet will happen first in the mountains and the western hill towns. The colder air will continue seeping through the lower elevations and eventually reaches the valley floor by late-day.

The valleys will see a cold rain, maybe the occasional snowflake, most of the day. Temperatures should be cold enough by the evening for, at the very least, a brief period of snow. Along with the colder air, this front will usher in blustery conditions. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph, up to 40 mph in the mountains, are expected this afternoon. This could further complicate travel in the higher terrain.

This snow will want to stick. Upsloping will lead to snowfall totals of more than half a foot above 1,500 feet. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Saturday morning for Bennington County. Winter weather advisories have also been posted for eastern Rensselaer and northern Berkshire counties, along with the southern Adirondacks. The Hudson Valley could even see some light accumulations.

The gusty winds will linger as the snow showers come to an end tonight. Saturday will be brighter but still cold and breezy. A clipper system will approach late in the weekend. Another round of light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday. Colder than normal temperatures will be the norm next week. Highs in the 30s to 40 degree will persist into the start of December.