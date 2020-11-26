11/26/2020: Mild and rainy for Thanksgiving

Grab the umbrellas! There’s plenty of rain in the forecast for this Turkey Day. The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall before lunchtime.

By the early afternoon, the rain will begin to thin out. The wet weather should finally come to an end by late afternoon… or dinnertime!

Despite the cloudy skies and damp conditions, temperatures will soar into the mid 50’s by the afternoon… very nice by late November standards!

Temperatures will fall into the low 40’s overnight and into Friday morning across the Capital District. The Adirondacks could briefly slip down into the upper 30’s.

Black Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, but quite mild! Highs will again wind up comfortable in the 50’s. A bit of sunshine could break through the clouds during the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will both be dry and a touch cooler, with lows near 30 and highs in the 40’s. Heavier rain is set to return on Monday.

Tuesday is the first day of December, and it looks like we’ll see a few lingering showers and highs in the 50’s. More widespread showers are in the forecast for Wednesday.



Happy Thanksgiving!



-Matt