11/26/19: Bright, Mild & Beautiful Tuesday!

Monday was great but today is even better! Expect a brighter & milder day in the mid 50s while staying dry until tomorrow…

A warm-up to 54° will make today 10 degrees above average. It’ll be a great day for running errands, hanging the Christmas lights or leaving town early for Thanksgiving!

We’ll be dry for an early morning drive Wednesday but we can see a couple showers already moving in by 10-11 AM

Heavier pockets of rain can be expected by the afternoon and into the evening…

Wednesday will feature wet roads with temperatures warming to another mild day near 50°. It’ll be a tad breezy but winds are strongest Thursday morning & afternoon.

Strong gusts Thursday 30-40 mph are going to make things very windy locally and regionally-with gusts possible 40+ mph in NYC, it’s going to be a tough morning to get those balloons up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fingers crossed!

After getting through some rain showers during the day Wednesday-there can be some snow showers in higher elevation overnight into early Thursday so heads-up if you’re planning to travel to your loved ones between 10PM Wednesday-6AM Thursday…

Aside from that quick morning rain or snow shower Thursday-it’ll be a drier afternoon with colder air as those winds gust! Black Friday shoppers need to bundle up but we’re drying out Friday & Saturday before we track the potential for the next system Sunday-Monday? The end of the weekend warrants watching as folks plan more travel to wrap up the holiday fun. Could be tracking more rain, snow & a mix…