Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! Weather will be a bit different today as we are anticipating a few showers this morning. Otherwise, we will remain mostly cloudy, still on the mild side, but things will turn a bit breezy into the afternoon behind a cold front.

Temperatures will likely drop a few degrees when the rain arrives, however, we are expecting a bounce back this afternoon into the mid to upper 40s again. High pressure will build back in for Saturday, setting us up for a spectacular day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s! It will remain a bit breezy through the first part of the day. Our next system will be arriving into Sunday afternoon and evening which will bring us another round of rain but most looks to hold off until late afternoon.

Futurecast shows the showers around this morning with the passage of the cold front. This will be moving along rather quickly so we do not anticipate the rain to linger much past early afternoon.

Behind the front winds will begin to gust, upwards of 30mph+ and colder air will try to move in. There could be some lake effect rain or snow showers setting up north and west of Albany, but the rest of us may see some sunshine. Temperatures today very similar to Thursday with most in the mid to upper 40s.

With high pressure in place for Saturday we are expecting a lot of sunshine! Again, the winds may remain a bit breezy through the first part of the day but temperatures will be on the mild side with most in the low to even mid 50s.

As mentioned, we will watch for rain to arrive on Sunday, but before the rain gets here temperatures should be on the mild side again with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few leftover showers will be possible for Monday with temperatures holding in the upper 40s. It will remain breezy for Monday as a quick shot of cooler air arrives for Tuesday pushing our temperatures back into the mid 40s. But the warmth isn’t done, with another shot at 50 by Wednesday with more showers. These showers will cool us down back into the mid 40s for Thursday. Have a great day! -Rob