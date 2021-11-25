11/25/2021: Dry and milder Turkey Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thanksgiving! This Thanksgiving will be fairly “normal” by Capital Region standards. Meanwhile 50 years ago today eastern New York and western New England were digging out from a blockbuster snowstorm. Nearly 22″ of snow fell on Thanksgiving Day 1971.

Thanksgiving Day 2021 is starting off not quite as cold. Instead of the teens and single digits of 24 hours ago, temperatures are in the 20s this morning.

Hopefully your bird won’t be dry, but the forecast will be. Becoming mostly cloudy today with milder highs in the low to mid 40s. Showers will start creeping in from the west later in the evening.

A line of showers will cross ahead of midnight. There is more rain to come by morning. Black Friday will begin with a chilly rain and mixing around the higher terrain. It won’t stay rain all day. Colder air will rush in leading to a changeover to a “wet” snow through mid-day. It will take some time for temperatures to get cold enough for snow through the valley floor. By days end I think everyone will see some flakes, even in the Hudson Valley.

This wet snow will stick too, especially in the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains. Upsloping will lead to some light accumulations east of the Capital Region. The snow will wind down Friday night.

Staying blustery this weekend with highs only in the mid 30s. A late weekend clipper system could bring more snow to the area. Snow showers look to develop late Sunday and linger into Monday morning. The colder air doesn’t look to be going anywhere into the start of December.