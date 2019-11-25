11/25/19: Drying Out, Partly Sunny & Milder Monday!

Sunday was a mess and there can be some slick spots to the North where some lows are near freezing. Anything untreated can have some black ice so be aware as you travel north & northwest of Albany…

Today will bring a mix of sun & clouds as we warm to the upper 40s! We’ll actually be slightly milder than our average so it’s definitely a nice day for early Thanksgiving travel or a day to hang the Christmas lights!

Tuesday will stay mild with a high near 50° with more sun & clouds. Wednesday will bring the next chance for wet weather with rain by the afternoon and into the evening. We’ll notice the breeze getting stronger late Wednesday with stronger gusts near 30-40 mph Thursday…

Thanksgiving could start with a few early flurries but we’ll otherwise be drying out with the winds being our big story. Winds gusting near 30-40 mph plus falling temperatures by the late afternoon will make for a blustery day. We’ll keep it dry & breezy for any black Friday shopping but look at the colder air coming in Friday-weekend with chilly days and nights!