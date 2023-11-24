The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The forecast is serving up blustery conditions for this day after Thanksgiving. A moisture-starved cold front will rumble through the Great Lakes and Northeast. No rain or snow, but a colder and drier air mass is on the way in.

Temperatures will go nowhere fast. In fact, readings will start dropping this afternoon. The advancing front will also stir up stronger gusts. The wind will die down tonight. We will all wake up colder Saturday with lows settling into the teens and lower 20s.

The brisk, colder feeling will linger all day long tomorrow. Highs will only manage the 30s. It won’t be as windy and sunshine will rule our skies. Saturday looks to be another good day for travel and holiday decorating.

Sunday remains dry until after dark. We are watching a storm system that is tracking from coast-to-coast. For us, we can expect rain and mountain snow to arrive Sunday night then exit Monday morning. Any snow accumulations would be confined to the Adirondacks and the slopes of Vermont.

This batch of cold air will stay awhile. November will end with highs in the 30s. Another round of snow showers will show up on Tuesday. This will be mostly lake effect activity.