11/24/2021: Dry and getting milder into Thanksgiving Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are thankful for good weather this Thanksgiving. There will be no weather worries for travelers or last time errand runners. The Capital Region, the Northeast, and most of the country will enjoy quiet weather today. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side. After start in the teens and 20s, highs will climb into the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows settled into the 20s as clouds roll in. The cloud cover will stick around for Thanksgiving, but the day will stay dry. Temperatures will trend more seasonable with just about everyone reaching the 40s.

While pre-Thanksgiving getaways will be worry free, travel home may become tricky for some. A storm system will approach Thanksgiving night, bringing rain and some mountain mix. Most of us will stick with a chilly rain into Black Friday.

A cold front will sweep through and usher in a slightly colder air mass. The event will end with wet snowflakes, even in the river valleys. This snow will try to stick in the Adirondacks and the Greens.

The wintry precipitation will exit by the weekend. The colder air will stick around through the end of November. The forecast looks pretty good if you want to get an early jump on your outdoor decorating.