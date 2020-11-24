11/24/2020: Colder air mass is just passing through

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We’re waking up to clear and chilly conditions all across the News 10 area. If you’re parked outside, give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up the car and defrost your windshield.

High pressure will take over today. This will be a “cold high.” Despite the bright sunshine, high temperatures will be held to the 30s for most this afternoon.

This colder air mass is just passing through. A storm system currently across the Plains will bring a milder surge over the next few days. A warm front will nudge into Upstate New York tonight. After a clear and chilly evening, clouds will increase after midnight. Temperatures will still be cold enough aloft for some light wintry precipitation northwest of Albany before daybreak. The Capital Region may catch a flurry or two.

High temperatures will be closer to “normal” tomorrow afternoon. Those highs will range from the upper 30s for the Adirondacks to the mid 40s for areas south of Albany. Most of Wednesday will be dry, just on the cloudier side.

The storm system approaches Wednesday evening. By that time temperatures will be warm enough for just plain rain. Wednesday night through Thursday morning will be the wettest time frame.

Showers will gradually taper off during the day on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be milder too with highs near 50°. If you were thinking of having Thanksgiving dinner outdoors, things are looking better and drier by the evening.

The temperature trend stays on the seasonable side through the weekend. We will also remain dry. The next rain chance will hold off until the start of next week.