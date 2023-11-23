The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thanksgiving! This morning is a far cry from Thanksgiving Day five years ago. Back in 2018, Albany had it’s coldest Thanksgiving EVER. The day started at 8° with a high of only 19°. This Thanksgiving will be quiet and rather seasonable.

A tad breezy for turkey trotters this morning under cloudy skies. More sunshine will pop out as the day goes on. Great weather for road trips and turkey bowls. Temperatures will max out in the mid and upper 40s.

Clouds will stick around with mild temperatures overnight. Readings won’t drop below freezing for many of us. Meanwhile for the Adirondacks and the North Country, the leading edge of an air mass change will be knocking on the door.

A weak front will pass through the Great Lakes and the Northeast by morning. No rain or snow, but there will be a noticeably change in the air. Temperatures will hold steady into the 30s all day. A stronger breeze will make it feel chillier. Get used to the chill for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Travel home will be just fine through the weekend. A little rain and snow will show up in two waves to begin next week. November looks to end on a colder note with highs only in the 30s.