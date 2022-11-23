The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are giving thanks for nice weather this Thanksgiving. Absolutely no weather worries if you have friends or family coming into town, you’re heading out of town, or you have to go to the grocery store one more time. The entire region will enjoy variable sunshine and milder temperatures today.

The good news weather continues for the holiday tomorrow. It will be a little brisk in the morning for the turkey trotters. Afternoon turkey bowlers may be playing in some lighter layers as temperatures climb into the mid 40s under more sunshine.

The pattern turns soggier after Thanksgiving. A front will send rain showers and some mixing for the higher terrain on Black Friday. Early bird shoppers may luck out with more dry time. Friday afternoon is trending wetter.

The rain will take a break on Saturday. Maybe you’ll want to take advantage of the dry and warmer weather to string some of your outdoor holiday lights. The weekend will end wetter. There could be some minor travel impacts with the steadier rain.