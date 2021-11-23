11/23/2021: Smooth sailing to grandma’s house

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today kicks off a tranquil stretch of weather into Thanksgiving Day. The only weather worry today will be the cold and brisk breeze.

The coldest air of the season yet began seeping in late Monday morning. Temperatures have been tumbling ever since. We are starting off in the 20s and will only manage highs in the 30s. But it won’t just be this cold late November air mass. We have wind chills to talk about today. A northwesterly wind will kick up this afternoon. This will lead to sub-freezing wind chills around the area.

The wind relaxes and skies stay clear leading to even colder temperatures tonight. Lows are expected to drop into the teens area-wide. This will be Albany’s coldest night since mid-March.

The weather will be rather quiet from coast to coast for the busy pre-Thanksgiving travel day. The only impactful weather will be across the Rockies where mountain snow is expected. If you’ll be hitting the roads and traveling around the Northeast, don’t forget the sunglasses. Wednesday will be chilly and bright around the region.

Thanksgiving Day’s forecast is looking good too. Temperatures will turn more seasonable with morning readings in the 20s and highs climbing back into the mid 40s.

Travel back home could be a little tricky for some. The next storm system arrives Thanksgiving night into Black Friday. At this point it looks to begin with rain but will end as snow. Details still need to be hammered out, so stay tuned.

Another cold snap settles in behind the Black Friday system. Highs will slide back into the 30s for the final days of November.