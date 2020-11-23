11/23/2020: Rain ends early, then briefly turning colder

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The rain is teaming down around the News 10 area early this morning. Areas of heavier rain may lead to ponding of water on the roads. If you’re heading out the door dark and early, be aware the roads will be wet and visibility may be reduced.

We will see several hours of wet weather to start the day. Showers will clear out around lunchtime. The second part of today’s weather story is a rush of colder air. Temperatures will work in reverse today. We’ll reach our high in the mid to upper 40s this morning. By late-day temperatures will slide into the 30s.

There will be a evening few flurries and snow showers as the wind blows over Lake Ontario. The western Mohawk Valley and the Catskills will have the best chances of seeing some flake activity. A coating of fresh snow is possible for the higher terrain by tomorrow morning.

A cold center of high pressure will establish itself over the Northeast on Tuesday. Highs will be held to upper 20s to near 40°. Mostly sunny skies will accompany this quick cold snap.

Temperatures will begin moderating on Wednesday and we will run on the mild side through the weekend. Another storm system will guide in the initial push of mild air on Wednesday. Showers and mountain snow will be around late Wednesday through Thursday morning. The weather is looking drier for your Thanksgiving dinner. The pattern will remain dry and mild through the weekend.