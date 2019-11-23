11/23/19: Wintry Weather Moves in for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Quite afternoon to kick start the weekend thanks to high pressure. However, our storm system for Sunday is taking shape now… Here it is, the initial area of low pressure is now in the Ohio Valley, however, it is transferring its energy to a developing low off the east coast.

Through tonight and into Sunday morning this low pressure will move along the East coast and eventually make it near New York city by Sunday morning. Our precipitation begins after midnight between 1am and 4am from the south to the north.

Initially we will start off with some rain here, especially in the valley locations, however, west of Albany into the Catskills we will see more in the way of snowfall. We have winter weather advisories that go into effect tonight into tomorrow morning.

West of Albany, advisories begin at 11am and continue until 5pm Sunday. Through the Taconics and into the Berkshires, the Advisory is effective from 1am Sunday through noon Sunday and for Southern Vermont from 3am through 7pm Sunday evening…

The wintry precipitation is expected to begin west of Albany first, with mainly rain Albany east… However, as colder air begins to be drawn into the system we will all see a changeover. Where the advisories are posted is where we will likely see the highest snow/sleet accumulations from this system, however, we also have higher chances of seeing some freezing rain, especially into the Taconics and the Berkshires, before changing over to all snow.

When all is said and done, mainly by 5pm Sunday evening, a fairly manageable snowfall with again higher amounts west, through the Catskills and even through portions of the Mohawk Valley. As well as East, into the Taconics, Berkshires and into Southern Vermont.

To start next week it looks quiet and mild, however a system looks to bring rain and wind for Wednesday turning us much cooler by Thanksgiving and into next weekend.

Have a great weekend and a Very Happy Thanksgiving!

-Rob