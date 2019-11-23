11/23/19: Cool & quiet Saturday… Rain turning to snow Sunday

Enjoy Saturday while it lasts! Sunday looks colder with a chance for another messy wintry system.

Temperatures this morning got down into the mid to upper 20’s for most. Albany bottomed out just below freezing, which is typical for this time of year.

Expect a warmer afternoon, but not by much. highs will peak in the low 40’s in and around the capital city, with upper 30’s northwest of town.

We’ll see a similar picture overnight in terms of temperatures, with lows just below that 32 degree mark.

After midnight, we’ll start to see our next weather system move into the area. As of Saturday morning, that system is currently bringing heavy rain to Tennessee and the Deep South.

As it moves in, expect to see rain in Albany and towns in the river valleys, changing over to snow around midday. The hills and mountains will either see all snow, or at the very least an earlier changeover to snow.

Snow will taper off just after sunset. Those few hours of snow should be enough to bring an inch or so to Albany and the intimidate Capital District. The Catskills, Taconic Hills, and Southern Adirondacks will likely see 2 to 4 inches. We expect the highest totals in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains, where 4 to 6 inches are possible in some spots.

Beyond that, Monday and Tuesday look nice with dry weather and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. The next system will move in on Wednesday, bringing rain for the first half of the day.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this system… but some signs point towards downpours and gusty winds. The wind could last into Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures in the 30’s most of Thursday. Given that these are big travel days, delays are possible. Stay tuned… when new data comes in after Sunday’s wintry storm, we’ll shift our full attention to the potential Wednesday system.