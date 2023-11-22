Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool, cloudy and damp afternoon today behind our storm system from Tuesday evening and overnight. With temperatures above freezing melting was occurring everywhere. Temperatures will struggle to drop much tonight with clouds hanging around, but some area could approach freezing, watch that first step out of the door in the morning, for some it could be slippery.

There is some drier air to our west, this will slowly be working towards the Capital Region overnight and into the day on Thursday. It is looking likely that we start out with plenty of cloud cover for Thursday morning, but we should trend towards partly sunny skies into the afternoon hours. Any sunshine we see will help to boost our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s, by the afternoon we will see a slight increase in the winds.

There is colder air lurking just north of the Canadian border that will begin to sneak into the Capital Region beginning on Friday and continuing with us through the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the teens for overnight lows and highs will likely hold in the 30s.

Futurecast is very optimistic to some sunshine by Thursday morning. We think the clouds will hold thick early in the day with the amount of moisture we have. We will stay dry and temperatures will be relatively mild in the mid to upper 30s.

As the day progresses we do think drier air will move into the region. This will lead to skies turning partly sunny and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. It will also turn a touch breezy with winds 10-20 mph from the northwest.

Cold front will be sliding southward Thursday night into Friday morning. This will allow for temperatures to fall during the day on Friday. With some sunshine we think the temperatures will rise into the low 40s, hold steady and likely fall slightly by the late afternoon hours. It will turn a bit breezy into the afternoon and evening, likely providing a bit of a wind chill factor.

Saturday with sunshine we hold in the mid 30s. More clouds for Sunday which may bring a mix of rain and snow showers by Sunday evening. Guidance continues to show some sort of weak storm system, will continue to monitor the trends on this. Mild on Monday with some sunshine, but colder air will once again sneak into the region by the middle of next week with the chance for a snow shower on Tuesday with temperatures holding in the mid 30s. Have a very Happy Thanksgiving! -Cap & Rob