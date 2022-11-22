Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today, fair deal of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s, of course this is seasonable for this time of year, but with the recent chill and wind, today felt great!

High pressure to our south will continue to allow seasonably mild air to flow into the northeast. This will keep our temperatures through the weekend in the mid to upper 40s, with a run at 50 or better for Saturday.

The energy for our next system is now moving into the Pacific Northwest. This will split into two pieces, the first of which will head our way for Friday, relatively weak and with a few showers or mountain snow showers. The second piece will drop south and gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, this will then track towards the northeast for Sunday with widespread rain likely Sunday afternoon.

In the short term, the weather remains quiet with partly sunny skies in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid 40s. Wednesday looks nice, not a whole lot of wind and partly sunny, if you are traveling, no issues to worry about.

If you like this weather we will do it all over again for Thanksgiving with temperatures near average in the mid 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies. The moisture in the southern states by Thursday evening will eventually make it up here, but that holds off until Sunday.

Rain showers moves in on Friday, but temperatures will be in the upper 40s through the afternoon. We turn mostly sunny for Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. More rain moves in on Sunday which keeps temperatures a touch cooler. We dry out and cool down early next week with temperatures back into the low to mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob