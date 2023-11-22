The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! This pre-Thanksgiving storm brought many of us our first real deal snow of the season. The accumulations are turning slushy now as rain and freezing rain take over. Roads will be wet, slushy, even a little slick to start the day.

The messy weather is getting out of here. Regular morning commuters will have some tricky conditions to deal with in spots. Everything will push out by noon. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon.

Dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Watch out for re-freezing especially in sheltered and higher terrain spots. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 30s.

The sun comes up a few minutes before 7 AM on Thanksgiving Day. Turkey trotters setting out will want to layer up. Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 30s through the morning. The wind will pick up too. You’ll want to get your blood pumping before you set out on the course.

The only mention of “dry” we want to hear tomorrow is about the forecast. Partly sunny, breezy, and mild for Thanksgiving Day. Highs will climb into the low and mid 40s.

The forecast will remain dry through the weekend but temperatures will trend colder. Highs will slide into the 30s. Rain and snow will show up into the start of next week.