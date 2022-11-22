The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! You can cross worrying about the weather off your Thanksgiving to-do list. Today begins a dry and mild stretch that will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will cruise into the lower 40s with more sunshine this afternoon.

Wednesday is historically the busiest travel day of the year. There will be no issues on the major interstates if your travels will take you near or far. Air travel should be just fine across most of the country as well.

We can give thanks for more good weather this year. Thanksgiving will be another mild and dry one for the Northeast. The only travel impacts will be felt across the southern Plains and the Gulf Coast.

Post-holiday travel could get a little trickier. Rain with mixing in the higher terrain moves in on Black Friday. You should be able to get around just fine if you watch for changing conditions. Our next weather maker is brewing over the southern Plains.

Rain will take a break on Saturday. Eager elves who want to do some holiday decorating, this is your pick day to string the outdoor lights. Sunday turns wetter and chillier.