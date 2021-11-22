11/22/2021: Rain is out, colder air is in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Good news this morning – the rain is on it’s way out. Bad news – temperatures are about to drop. A pair of cold fronts will cross the Northeast today. The first will bring an end to the overnight rain. The second will be an “air mass changer.”

The secondary boundary will usher in the coldest air mass of the season yet. Temperatures will work in reverse today – the warmest part of the day will be this morning. The mercury will drop from the mid to upper 40s early on to the 30s by dinnertime. The wind will also kick up.

The northwesterly flow will produce a few lake effect snow showers mainly in the Adirondacks, the Mohawk Valley, and possibly the Helderbergs. Accumulation will be a few inches or less, with most especially in the lower elevations only around a coating to an inch. Snow showers will hang on west of the Capital Region through tonight.

The core of this cold snap will be felt Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s for most of the News10 area. The wind will make it feel even colder with wind chills staying below freezing.

The wind will die down and skies will continue clearing out so Wednesday will be off to an even colder start. Albany has recorded a temperature below 20 degrees since the middle of November. Temperatures will get a little closer to normal by the afternoon. The pattern will remain quiet for pre-Thanksgiving travel. Thanksgiving Day will be a more seasonable day.

The pattern will turn more unsettled post-Thanksgiving. Rain and snow showers will return on Black Friday. Another cold snap follows over the weekend. The cold air and snow chances are definitely getting me in the festive spirit.