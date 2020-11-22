11/22/20: Morning showers and a breezy afternoon Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cool, damp and cloudy is how we can describe the weather this afternoon, along with intermittent rain and snow showers. That will be changing overnight, a warm front will push through to the north and our temperatures will actually rise through the 40’s overnight tonight and remain rather steady if not fall a few degrees by Monday afternoon.

We continue to see scattered activity on the radar this early evening, I am expecting a period later this evening into the early overnight hours of dry weather. Things will tend to pick up in coverage as night night progresses and as our storm system passes to our west.

This will bring a period of steady rainfall tonight, mainly after midnight and into Monday morning.

A cold front will be quick to cross the region tomorrow morning. That means our highs for the day will likely be in the early hours on Monday. However, once the front passes the precipitation should quickly end and winds will begin to pick up from the west northwest gusting between 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Some of the rain may end as a brief period of light snow, mainly in the higher elevations, not expecting much accumulation.

A secondary cold front will drop in Monday night into Tuesday morning, this will provide a quick shot of colder air and perhaps a quick burst of snow from Lake Ontario late Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.

Another disturbance moves in Wednesday night into Thanksgiving which will provide another round of steady rain Wednesday night tapering to showers during the day on Thanksgiving. Quiet and mild weather looks to prevail this week past Thanksgiving into next weekend as temperatures look to hold into the upper 40’s and low 50’s through next weekend. Have a great week and a very happy Thanksgiving! -Rob