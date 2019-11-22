11/22/19: AM Showers, Afternoon Sun & Turning Very Windy

Clouds rule this morning with lingering showers before the cold front passes by the end of the morning. Winds are already breezy but the afternoon/evening will feature very windy gusts as high as 40-45 mph.

Temperatures will steadily fall this afternoon and through the evening.

It’ll be quite a cold start to Saturday morning and while we stay cool-it’s still the pick day of the weekend as it’s sunny & dry. Saturday night into Sunday will bring some scattered rain and snow showers as we watch the next system closely!

Any early Thanksgiving travel Monday & Tuesday will be great before some showers on the busiest travel day of the year! Thanksgiving looks chilly with some sun and a few snow showers…

