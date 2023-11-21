Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A cold afternoon today ahead of our storm system that will bring a period of wintry weather overnight tonight. However, weather will improve throughout the day on Wednesday with temperatures slightly warmer in the low to mid 40s. Most of the snow that falls tonight will likely be melted by the time you wake up on Wednesday, especially in the Hudson Valley.

Our “parent” storm in the Great Lakes will transfer its energy to a storm that will be developing along the coast overnight. As this transfer takes place this will give an opportunity for milder air to flow into the Capital Region and will transition all the snow to rain for areas from the Mohawk Valley south.

This transition will happen by midnight, so expect an end to any accumulating snow in the Capital Region by this time. As we see things changing to rain it will likely melt away much of what we see accumulate, especially in the Hudson Valley, before Wednesday morning.

Snow will hold on longest in the higher terrain of Western New England and the Adirondacks. Improvements will be moving in for Wednesday, some leftover rainfall will be possible, especially early in the morning then things will start to get better by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 40s.

This will not be a major deal in terms of snowfall ,however, there could be a few slick spots on the roads overnight tonight. In terms of accumulation, a coating to perhaps an inch around the Capital Region with up to 2″ west of Albany in the Helderbergs and Catskills. Higher totals of 2-6″ of sleet and snow from the southern Adirondacks to the the heart of the Adirondacks. Higher amounts of 2-6″ as well in the northern Berkshires and the higher terrain of Vermont.

Quiet and mild weather for Thanksgiving, another cold shot of air expected for the end of the week and into the weekend, but weather is looking pretty quiet. We will keep an eye on a weak disturbance that looks to move in for late Sunday and into Monday. Quiet, cool and cloudy weather will carry us into the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob