The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The day is off to the coldest start of the season with temperatures dipping into the teens. The cold feeling will linger all day long. But unlike yesterday, clouds will dominate our skies. This is getting us set for a messy mix tonight.

If you are hitting the road for grandma’s house, you won’t have any travel issues during the first part of the day. The messy mix of rain, snow, and sleet will arrive from the southwest between 4 PM and 7 PM. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the night, especially in the hills and mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Adirondack Park, most of the Green Mountain State, and the northern Berkshires.

For valley locations: the burst of snow will transition to plain rain around midnight. The mix including heavier snow and mixing will continue through the night. All precip will taper off Wednesday morning.

Snow will stick, at least for a time, around the area. Spots closer to the Hudson River in the Capital District could pick up a coating. On the higher side, the High Peaks, top slopes of the Greens and Berkshires could pick up four to six inches of snow and sleet.

The weather will be A-OK on Thanksgiving. A little brisk in the morning for turkey trotters. The afternoon will trend on the mild side. Temperatures will fall through the weekend, but we look to stay dry. A little rain and snow could show back up to kick off next week.